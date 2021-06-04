TCS uses THIS model to bring employees back to office

IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning towards bringing the workforce to the office after they were given work from home opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For that, the company has come up with a risk assessment model, Intelligent Urban Exchange, to make an analysis on how they can bring a significant number of people back to the workplace.

A report in The Economic Times highlighted that the risk assessment model will dive deep into various criteria such as vaccination status, employee’s place of residence, risk in the region and locality, and basic health parameters so that the office remains safe and employees feel confident in coming back to work.

Milind Lakkad, global head, human resources said, “ TCS created a blueprint, Vision 25/25 to ensure that 25 percent of its employees were present only 25 percent of the time in offices to be 100 percent productive.”

In terms of employee strength, TCS has more than 4.8 lakh people across the globe and as many as 97 percent of employees have worked from home. But now the company wants them back in the office.

