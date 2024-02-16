Moto G04 Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Motorola has added a new smartphone under the Rs 10,000 bracket. This time, the American manufacturer has introduced a new budget phone, Moto G04. Read on to find out the minute details of the newly launched smartphone from Motorola.

Motorola's Moto G04: Price

If we talk about the price of the smartphone, it costs Rs 6,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 128 ROM variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

Motorola's Moto G04: Colour Options

As of now, Moto G04 is available in Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Concord Black Colour options.

Motorola's Moto G04: Sale Date

If you want to take this phone in your hand, you have to wait more. The sale of the smartphone will be starting from February 22, 2024, on Flipkart, Motorola stores, and more.

Motorola's Moto G04: Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Motorola's Moto G04: Design

The appearance of the smartphone has a luxury look and comes with an acrylic glass finish.

Motorola's Moto G04: Android System

It will work on Android 14.

Motorola's Moto G04: Models

The Moto G04 is available in two models i.e. 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM. It can be further expandable up to 16GB RAM.

Motorola's Moto G04: Camera Options

The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP which is on the back. There is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Motorola's Moto G04: Battery Power

Moto G04 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 15W fast charging.