'That’s Lucknow Airport?? :' Anand Mahindra Applauds New Terminal: WATCH Video

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra is known for his tweets and activeness on social media. His tweet always grabs attention of the online users. Many times his tweets are the source of information. This time too, he is in the headline for his tweet. Read on further to get exact details of why his tweet garnered attention.

A video showcasing the "breathtaking views" of the T3 Terminal at the CCS International Airport in Lucknow has captivated many, including business magnate Anand Mahindra and Minister Shantanu Thakur. They responded to this recently constructed edifice on X.

Is it the airport in Lucknow? will greatly enhance the city's standing for its warm and welcoming customs. Well done. Anand Mahindra wrote, "Looking forward to visiting the city again now that he's shared the viral video."



That’s Lucknow airport??



Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights…



Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now…pic.twitter.com/X64Ld3z3iG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2024

"Breathtaking visuals of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," was the post that Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways of India, wrote after sharing the video.

Many people have left numerous comments on both of the tweets. Anand Mahindra's post was met with the response from Lucknow Development Index, an X handle devoted to offering updates about the city.



"I'm grateful, sir. It means a great deal coming from YOU. They wrote, "This airport will undoubtedly turn heads and give Lucknow Development as whole new wings."

Thank You Sir



Coming from YOU, it means a lot.



This airport is surely going to make head turns & add wings to Lucknow Development as a whole. — Lucknow Development Index (@lucknow_updates) February 24, 2024

Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet, saying, "It's fascinating that you have a handle/website that monitors Lucknow's progress! Please accept my compliments. Given my desire to witness the quick development of Lucknow, my mother's hometown, and all of Uttar Pradesh, I will undoubtedly follow.