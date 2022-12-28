THIS Indian company sets new working trend! You've to pay Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague during off days

New Delhi: Receiving "essential" calls, messages, or emails, especially when they are on vacation, is one of the most annoying things that can happen to an employee. Anybody's holiday can be ruined by a "work call" or correspondence from the workplace. It's interesting that one Indian corporation has given consideration to this significant issue so that its staff can take uninterrupted vacations.

To address this issue, the Indian fantasy sports website Dream 11 has implemented a novel regulation known as the "Dream 11 Unplug." The employees of the organisation are free to entirely disconnect from all work-related communications for a whole week under the "UNPLUG" policy, including calls, emails, WhatsApp groups, Slack, and group chats.

The business posted on LinkedIn about its UNPLUG policy "At Dream11, we literally log the "Dreamster" off of all Stadium communication channels, including Slack, emails, and even WhatsApp groups. The Dreamster is unplugged. We do this to make sure that no one from the Dreamster's working environment can get in touch with them while they are enjoying their well-earned vacation ".

Because "we believe that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing completely on a vacation, may substantially boost the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general, and more," Dream 11 claimed they do this.

The Dream 11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth reportedly stated that any employee who contacts another employee during the "UNPLUG" period will be subject to a fine of around Rs. 1 lakh. Everyone at this Sports technology unicorn, from top executives to new hires, is permitted to sign out of the company's system for a week each year.