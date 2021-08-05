THIS is what HDFC Bank says on its bizarre job advertisement "2021 passed out candidates are not eligible"

New Delhi: HDFC Bank, which caught itself in the middle of a major embarrassment regarding a job circular, has issued clarification.

The case pertains to a job advertisement in Madurai where in the bank said “'2021 passed out candidates are not eligible”.

The advertisement was picked up by a twitter user and had since got viral. HFC Bank, responding to the tweet clarified that the message was a typo.

“…we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here,” the bank tweeted.

Hi Gayathri, this is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here. -Zubin — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, a CARE rating report has recently said that Large corporates, mostly private sector banks and three major software firms, have added a net 56,000-odd jobs during the financial year 2020-21, which is a paltry 1.6 per cent growth over FY20, when the net employment generation in the organised sector grew 4.5 per cent.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance, Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank -- added around 24,000 jobs or 13.5 per cent, the report added.