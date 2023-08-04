This Man Spends Rs 524 Crore On Fuel And Aircraft Maintenance, Owns 38 Aeroplanes, 300 Cars, And Is One Of World's Richest Men

New Delhi: The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, is one of the wealthiest people in the world and one of the richest royals, with a net worth estimated at $40 billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore). He is frequently regarded as the richest royal figure, yet some accuse him of having "unfavourable intelligence." He currently rules Thailand as its current monarch.

He is renowned for throwing lavish parties and is said to spend 125 million dollars on each one. King Maha Vajiralongkorn is one of Thailand's wealthiest landowners thanks to his huge property holdings across the nation.

He owns 40,000 rental contracts around the country, including a sizable number in the nation's capital, Bangkok, and 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land. The size and importance of his real estate holdings are demonstrated by the fact that these properties are home to numerous government structures, shopping centres, hotels, and other businesses.



According to reports, King Maha Vajiralongkorn owns 33.3 percent of Siam Cement Group, the nation's largest industrial conglomerate, and 23% of Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's second-largest bank.

The stunning 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, which is acknowledged as the largest and most valuable diamond in the world, is also among his royal jewels. The Diamond Authority estimates its worth to be over Rs 98 crore, adding it to the King of Thailand's renowned belongings.

The costly hobbies of the Thai King reveal his affluence. He owns an astonishing 38 aircraft, including 21 helicopters, in addition to Boeing, Airbus, and Sukhoi Superjet models. With Rs 524 crore spent per year only on gasoline and plane maintenance, preserving such a sizable and expensive collection is expensive.

The King of Thailand does, in fact, drive a vast and spectacular convoy of cars that includes more than 300 high-end vehicles, such as Mercedes Benz and limousines. The Royal Boat, which predates the royal family's fleet of automobiles, is an important contribution.

The 52 boats that make up the Suphanahong flotilla, which is accompanied by the royal boat, are all decorated with beautiful gold carvings.

Thailand's Grand Palace covers an area of 23,51,000 square feet. It was finished in 1782 and has historical value as a representation of Thailand's royalty and past. But it's important to remember that King Rama X (Maha Vajiralongkorn) doesn't live there.

Instead, it is mostly utilised for official events and ceremonies. It also houses a number of government offices and museums that display the wealth of cultural and historical items found in the nation.