Went To Sleep With Empty Stomach During Early Days, Once Earned Rs 90/Monthly, Become One Of Mumbai's Richest Men, Net Worth Is Rs...

New Delhi: One of the inspirational figures who overcame great poverty to find lasting success in life is Ashok Khade. He is currently one of India's largest industrialists, and his company generates a yearly revenue of Rs 500 crore.

Ashok Khade: Early Life





Ashok was born into a very low-income household in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. His family had six children overall, and on some days they had no food and had to go to bed on an empty stomach, so his struggle started when he was a little child.

Then, his father made the decision to get a better job, so he moved to Mumbai and started working as a cobbler. He spent 12 hours making shoes and slippers while perched beneath a tree on Mumbai's streets. But he was still unable to bring in enough money to provide for his family.

After finishing 7th class, Ashok transferred to a different local school where he continued his education. He was adamant that the only way out of their abject poverty was through education. He was motivated to learn by his lack of resources. After finishing his board exams, he travelled to Mumbai to be with his older brother.

In the interim, his brother had secured employment at the Mazgaon Dockyard as an apprentice welder. He was urged to enroll in college by his brother, who also pledged to give him the necessary financial support.

But Ashok was aware that it would be an excessive burden for his brother, so he began paying tuition to cover his college costs. After receiving his diploma, he wished to continue his education, but in order to provide for his family, he chose to work as an apprentice in the same dock as his brother. He received a monthly stipend of Rs 90.

Ashok was given training in ship designing and painting after it was revealed that he had remarkable penmanship. He designed ships and was hired as a permanent draughtsman after four years.

His monthly pay increased to Rs 300. Even still, Ashok continued to aspire to do something significant with his life and this was why he wanted to finish his further education. He enrolled in a diploma programme while working as a result, and he graduated.

Ashok was moved to the quality control division of the dock after serving for four years. He received a trip to Germany from the corporation and had the chance to see the country's renowned technologies. Then, he grasped his life's purpose clearly and became aware of his own potential.

Ashok Khade: Foundation Of Das Offshore Engineering Private Ltd.

He and his brother started their own business, Das Offshore Engineering Private Ltd., back in India. He first had difficulties, but perseverance paid off, and now their business is among the best in its field.

His notable clients include ONGC, British Gas, Hyundai, Essar, L&T, and others. The business has finished 100 maritime projects thus far. The business employs approximately 4,500 people and has a yearly revenue of over Rs 500 crore.