Tirupati Devasthanam tour 2021: IRCTC launches special flight package from Delhi

New Delhi: IRCTC has launched a special flight package - Tirupati Devasthanam – to Tirupati from Delhi covering the visit of Lord Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple and Sri Kalahasti. The tour duration of the package is for one night and two days, covering various significant temples and places of Tirupati.

About 20 million pilgrims from all over the world visit Tirumala each year to worship the deity Lord Sree Venkateswara, the Kaliyuga incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The pure gold plated Tirumala Shrine is a masterpiece of fine Indian temple architecture. Temple of the Goddess Sree Padmavathi Ammavaru is located in Tiruchanuru close to Tirupati town.

The package includes two-way airfare from Delhi to Chennai and back, hotel accommodation at Tirupati, sightseeing and entry tickets for Balaji temple, Padmavati temple and Sri Kalahasti temple.

The dates of departure are March 13, 2021 and March 27, 2021. The price of the Tirupati Devasthanam package starts from ₹ 16,535 per person on double sharing basis.

Tour Itinerary:

Day 01: Delhi - Tirupati

Departure from Delhi Airport at 06:50 hrs. Arrival at Tirupati Airport at 09:20 hrs. Pick up from Tirupati Airport. Transfer to Hotel. Check in at hotel. Afternoon visit Sri Kalahasti temple, named after the Spider (Sri), the Serpent (Kala) and the Elephant (Hasti). After Darshan, proceed to temple of Padmavathi Devi, the consort of Lord Sri Venkateswara and Chandagiri Fort. Return back to hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at Tirupati.

Day 02: Tirupati - Chennai - Delhi

After early Morning breakfast visit Tirumala (22 Kms) for Lord Bala Ji Darshan. The temple is the most-visited place of worship in the world. After Balaji darshan, proceed to Chennai airport (En-route free time for lunch on own) and drop at 19:30 hrs to board the flight at 21:30 hrs.). Arrival Delhi Airport at 00:20 hrs.

Live TV