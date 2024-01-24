Tongue-Di-Kebab: Ex-Twitter Executive Thought It Was 'Kurkure'; Hillarious Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: Isn't it cool how foods, even though they come from different corners of the world, can seem almost like twins? Each dish has its own special history, ingredients, and way of cooking. But guess what? Sometimes, they end up looking so much alike that it's easy to mix them up!

In the latest amusing incident, Parminder Singh, former managing director of Google and Twitter, shared a funny story about a food mishap during his time at Google's Beijing office.

Parminder Singh, currently serving as the chief commercial officer and chief digital officer at Mediacorp, recounted the incident when he mistakenly identified a Chinese delicacy for a popular Indian snack.

Singh was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when he spotted what he believed to be a plate of fried 'kurkures,' a well-known snack in India.

Thinking he had found a taste of home, Singh helped himself to a generous portion. When a colleague expressed surprise, Singh confidently affirmed his love for the snack, stating that he had grown up enjoying a similar treat in India.

However, the comedy unfolded when Singh soon realized that what he thought were 'kurkures' were, in fact, crispy coated duck tongues. His colleague confirmed the unexpected twist, leaving Singh in humorous disbelief.

"I had been relishing crispy coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of 'kurkures,' I double-check to make sure it’s not Chinese tongue-di kabab!" Singh shared.

In a separate tweet, Singh clarified his adventurous approach to food. He mentioned having tried everything from snakes to insects, including duck tongues. However, he humorously emphasized, "When I expect kurkure, I want kurkure!"

Just for the record, I’m happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Singh's post quickly gained traction on social media platform X, sparking a flurry of hilarious reactions from users who shared their own accidental food experiences.

