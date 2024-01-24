trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713490
NewsBusinessCompanies
VIRAL

Tongue-Di-Kebab: Ex-Twitter Executive Thought It Was 'Kurkure'; Hillarious Post Goes Viral

In the latest amusing incident, Parminder Singh, former managing director of Google and Twitter, shared a funny story about a food mishap during his time at Google's Beijing office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tongue-Di-Kebab: Ex-Twitter Executive Thought It Was 'Kurkure'; Hillarious Post Goes Viral File Photo

New Delhi:  Isn't it cool how foods, even though they come from different corners of the world, can seem almost like twins? Each dish has its own special history, ingredients, and way of cooking. But guess what? Sometimes, they end up looking so much alike that it's easy to mix them up!

In the latest amusing incident, Parminder Singh, former managing director of Google and Twitter, shared a funny story about a food mishap during his time at Google's Beijing office. (Also Read: This Man Shares Details Of Meeting With Narayana Murthy In Economy Class Goes Viral: Here's Why)

Parminder Singh, currently serving as the chief commercial officer and chief digital officer at Mediacorp, recounted the incident when he mistakenly identified a Chinese delicacy for a popular Indian snack. (Also Read: Motorola Slashes Prices On Razr 40 Flip Phone In India: Here's How Deal Works)

Singh was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when he spotted what he believed to be a plate of fried 'kurkures,' a well-known snack in India.

Thinking he had found a taste of home, Singh helped himself to a generous portion. When a colleague expressed surprise, Singh confidently affirmed his love for the snack, stating that he had grown up enjoying a similar treat in India.

However, the comedy unfolded when Singh soon realized that what he thought were 'kurkures' were, in fact, crispy coated duck tongues. His colleague confirmed the unexpected twist, leaving Singh in humorous disbelief.

"I had been relishing crispy coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of 'kurkures,' I double-check to make sure it’s not Chinese tongue-di kabab!" Singh shared.

In a separate tweet, Singh clarified his adventurous approach to food. He mentioned having tried everything from snakes to insects, including duck tongues. However, he humorously emphasized, "When I expect kurkure, I want kurkure!"

Unsurprisingly, Singh's post quickly gained traction on social media platform X, sparking a flurry of hilarious reactions from users who shared their own accidental food experiences. 

Take a look at the reactions:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look