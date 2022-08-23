NewsBusinessCompanies
‘Trust my local cybercafe more’: Twitter users makes fun of Blinkit's printout service

Jitesh Goel, the company's product manager, explained that users would need to upload their documents to the Blinkit app in order to use this service. Goel added that after the printout has been made, the documents will be deleted.

Aug 23, 2022
  • Users must upload documents to the Blinkit app in order to use the printout service.
  • According to Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout is taken.
  • Twitter users have been roasting Blinkit since the news broke.

New Delhi: Zomato-owned instant delivery service Blinkit became the target of online jokes after the launch of printout delivery service. For the time being, the service is only available in a few locations in Gurugram. Blinkit charges Rs 9 per page for black-and-white printouts and Rs 19 per page for colour printouts.

According to the company, in order to use this service, users must upload documents to the Blinkit app. According to Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout is taken. Read More: Debit card, credit cards rules changing after September 30 -- Key points you want to know

Twitter users have been roasting Blinkit since the news broke. One user wrote, “I trust my local internet cafe with my Aadhaar. Can’t say the same with Blinkit document printing service. Besides, my guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just Rs 2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar PDF password down.” Read More: PNB launches pre-qualified credit card for salaried customers -- Check benefits

Meanwhile, another user termed Blinkit’s print out delivery service as “a great way to acquire white-collar customers.”

 

He wrote, “Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes. It’s a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this. I doubt they’ll be making any money. Also, this is a great way to acquire white collar customers.”

 

Returning to Blinkit's printout service, Jitesh Goel, the company's product manager, explained that users would need to upload their documents to the Blinkit app in order to use this service. Goel added that after the printout has been made, the documents will be deleted.

 

In a LinkedIn post, he said, “We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes for a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines. This should be really useful specially at the rates it is available at.”

Goel further added, “You just have to upload the file and we will deliver it to you in minutes. There’s absolutely no manual intervention in printing and we delete the uploaded file as soon as it’s printed.”

