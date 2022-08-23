New Delhi: Zomato-owned instant delivery service Blinkit became the target of online jokes after the launch of printout delivery service. For the time being, the service is only available in a few locations in Gurugram. Blinkit charges Rs 9 per page for black-and-white printouts and Rs 19 per page for colour printouts.

According to the company, in order to use this service, users must upload documents to the Blinkit app. According to Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout is taken. Read More: Debit card, credit cards rules changing after September 30 -- Key points you want to know

Twitter users have been roasting Blinkit since the news broke. One user wrote, “I trust my local internet cafe with my Aadhaar. Can’t say the same with Blinkit document printing service. Besides, my guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just Rs 2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar PDF password down.” Read More: PNB launches pre-qualified credit card for salaried customers -- Check benefits

I trust my local Internet cafe with my Aadhar of not to misuse it. Can't say the same with #Blinkit document printing service.



Besides, My guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just ₹2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar pdf password down. — Rahul DC (@IamRahulDC) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, another user termed Blinkit’s print out delivery service as “a great way to acquire white-collar customers.”

My Local xerox shop owner does it at Rs 1 per page



Maybe Zomato can acquire his shop — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) August 19, 2022

He wrote, “Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes. It’s a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this. I doubt they’ll be making any money. Also, this is a great way to acquire white collar customers.”

Blinkit is doing “Printout as a Service”. I bet laundry would have worked better,



Startups are literally doing anything. Is this even sustainable? August 18, 2022

Returning to Blinkit's printout service, Jitesh Goel, the company's product manager, explained that users would need to upload their documents to the Blinkit app in order to use this service. Goel added that after the printout has been made, the documents will be deleted.

Honestly try taking a printout sir, average cost of a colour printout atleast in my area is 25rs



Black and white is 15rs



Xerox is much lower because it's a copy of something else. — Aarihant Aaryan (@AarihantAaryan) August 19, 2022

Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes



It's a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this



I doubt they’ll be making any



Also, this is a great way to acquire white-collar customers! August 19, 2022

In a LinkedIn post, he said, “We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes for a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines. This should be really useful specially at the rates it is available at.”

Goel further added, “You just have to upload the file and we will deliver it to you in minutes. There’s absolutely no manual intervention in printing and we delete the uploaded file as soon as it’s printed.”