Uber, Ola among taxi apps collecting extensive user data; THIS Indian app collects least info

New Delhi: Online ride-booking platforms - Uber and Ola - are among the apps collecting the most data about their riders, according to cyber-security company Surfshark’s data sensitivity index.

In the list, Uber is in the third spot while Bengaluru-based Ola is in the sixth place. The report has claimed that the collected data could be used by the apps for third-party advertising. The ranking has given scores with a total of 18 data points collected.

According to the report, Indian bike-taxi aggregator Rapido collects the least amount of data in the ranking among all ride-hailing apps. The report pointed out that Rapido collects almost 10 times fewer data than the leading GrabTaxi app. Rapido only collects the rider’s name, phone number and location to deliver its services, the report added.

The cyber-security company highlighted that ride-hailing and taxi data-hungry apps are “additionally using contact and payment information, user’s content and other user data for third-party marketing purposes,” IANS reported.

Surfshark’s index noted the data collection practices of the 30 most popular ride-hailing apps from the Apple Store. 9 out of 30 analysed ride-hailing apps were found to be collected data for "third-party advertising."

The report claimed that ride-hailing apps are collecting 14 data points per user on average. South-eastern Asia-based taxi platforms GrabTaxi and Russia-based Yandex Go claimed first and second place on the list.

"Many people today are willing to trade privacy for comfort and share their personal information in exchange for a service. By doing so, people leave digital footprints everywhere they go, including their personal details, physical addresses, and even the links they click on," said Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO of Surfshark which is based in The Netherlands.

Notably, Uber is the only ride-hailing app that additionally collects sensitive user information, which might include race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, pregnancy, childbirth information, and even biometric data, the IANS report said. Also Read: FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive India net profit rises 1.6% to Rs 252.3 crore

"But the most data-hungry apps like GrabTaxi can additionally use contact and payment information, user`s content (photo, video, audio, etc.) and other user data for third-party marketing purposes, said the report. Also Read: Netflix now streaming on Tata Play: DTH operator offers OTT service via combo packs

Live TV

#mute