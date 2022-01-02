Unbelievable! Uber charges man of Rs 10,000 for just 17 kms

New Delhi: Nights out with pals may become excessive. However, paying a large sum for a car journey and forgetting about it is nuts. After only 11 kilometres, a man awoke surprised and perplexed after a night out when he discovered an uber ride price of £104 (Rs 10,413). (17.7 km).

According to a report in the Manchester City Evening News, on December 27, a man named Sam George from Manchester City went to a nightclub with his buddies to party. It was late at night, and a group of pals needed a cab to get home. Sam stated that his residence was approximately 17 kilometres from the nightclub. However, they were unable to obtain cabs at night.

According to the report, Sam's friends were looking for cabs from several firms, but when none were available, Sam considered using Uber. Uber also offered the XL, or SUV, series of vehicles. He booked the same and returned home late at night. He was astounded the next day when he saw the cab fare on the app. The cab business had charged the young man Rs 10,000 for only 17 kilometres of the trip (Rs 10,000 charged for 17 kilometers).

According to cab services, Sam's residence is extremely close, and it takes less than half an hour to get home on an empty route. He had only provided a maximum of Rs 2,500 to go home, but his senses were blown away when he saw Rs 10,000. The young man expressed surprise that the cost of the party with friends was not comparable to the cost of the cab. Uber, on the other hand, said in a statement on the subject that before booking a ride, information regarding the rupee is provided. Following this, people speculate that the young man was so inebriated that he didn't notice how much the cab cost.

Live TV

#mute