Union Minister Piyush Goyal Advises Buyers On New Ceiling Fan Standards

New Delhi: As winter approaches, and the demand for ceiling fans continues to rise, Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal has some crucial advice for those planning to make a purchase after February 2024.

In a video shared on social media on November 24, 2023, Minister Goyal urged consumers to be cautious when buying ceiling fans next season. Why? Because there are new rules in place for your safety.

The Consumer Ministry has introduced strict safety regulations, and the minister wants you to know what to look for before purchasing.

Starting from February 2024, all ceiling fans sold in India must have the ISI mark, which stands for Indian Standards Institution. This mark ensures that the fan meets specific safety and quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Fans without this mark won't be allowed to sell, storage, or export.