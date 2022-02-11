Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check your bid’s position online

New Delhi: Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status can be checked online starting from today, February 11. Investors who had bid for the initial public offer (IPO) of Manyavar’s parent company, Vedant Fashions, can check the status of their bid online on the official registrar website - KFintech Private Limited - and BSE portal.

Vedant Fashions is planning to raise about Rs 3,149.19 crore via its IPO. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 824-866 a share. The IPO opened for subscription on February 4 and concluded on February 8.

The IPO consists purely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. 50% of the issue size was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.



Retail investors were allowed to bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares. However, they were allowed to place bids in multiples of 17 equity shares.

How to check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Investors can check Vedant Fashions IPO allotment status by visiting BSE official portal at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Now, select ‘Issue Type’ as Equity.

Step 3: Select ‘Vedant Fashions LTD’ from the dropdown menu in front of the ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter your ‘Application Number’.

Step 5: Enter your ‘PAN Number’.

Vedant Fashions IPO GMP

The latest Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is Rs 6. This means that investors can receive a listing gain of Rs 6 when the stock lists on the stock exchange. At the upper end of the price range, the stock could list at around Rs 872, according to market analysts.

