Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11, have been released by the gaming developers to allow players receive free in-app gifts in their gaming accounts. Garena Free Fire is a battlegrounds game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in the country on national safety and user privacy concerns.

Players are required to visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11. They are required to log in with their Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, VK or Huawei ID to receive free rewards.

Garena Free Fire rewards include skins for weapons and characters and in-app currencies in their Garena Free Fire account. A Garena Free Fire redeem code is of 12 digits consisting of alphabets and numbers.

Besides daily free rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes, gamers can also receive free rewards by participating in various events organised by the developer to make the game more enjoyable.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11:

6AQ2-WS1X-DFRT

Y374 UYH5 GB67

C3DS-EBN4-M56K

Y374-UYH5-GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6-D5TS-REF3

N34M-RTYO-HNI8

4G56 -YHK-GFID

FGHE-U76T-RFQB

FT6Y-GBTG-VSRW

UBJH-GNT6-M7KU

X4SW-FGRH-G76T

8S7W-65RF-ERFG

NJKI-89UY-7GTV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID on the online redemption portal.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit redeem code into the text box.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button for double verification.

Step 5: You will receive the daily free Garena Free Fire reward in your game account.

