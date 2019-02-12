Vistara launches 48-hour Valentine’s Day sale, fares start at Rs 899

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has announced a 48-hour Valentine’s Day Sale for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business) at discounts of up to 80 percent.

While fares for Economy Class start at Rs 899, Premium Economy fares start from Rs 1499 and Business Class from Rs 5499, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting February 12 and ending on the midnight of February 13. The travel period is valid between February 27 and September 18.

Vistara said that a minimum of fifteen days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy class, and a minimum of seven days for Business Class.

“The Valentine’s Day Sale is a chance to show our customers how much we love them, and for them to fly India’s best and most reliable airline at unbelievable fares. Our customers tell us that Vistara has made them look forward to flying again, and this is a chance for them and for others who may not have flown us before, to see for themselves why flying Vistara is indeed a special experience,” Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said.

Vistara serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week and a fleet of 22 aircraft and has flown over 12 million customers since launch.