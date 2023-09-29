WFH Ends: TCS Announces To Stop Hybrid Work Model Policy From October 1, Asks Employees To Come Office 5 Days

New Delhi: In a significant move, Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the complete cessation of its work-from-home policy, requiring all employees to return to the office five days a week. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, TCS has been following a hybrid work model that provided employees with the flexibility to work in the office for only three days a week. This directive will directly impact hundreds of thousands of TCS employees across the country.

The internal communication, as reported by the media, mandates that its workforce must be present in the office for five days a week, starting from October 1, 2023.

"As communicated by the CEO and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) in various town halls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend the office on all working days (five days per week if there are no holidays) starting October 1, 2023," the internal communication stated.

TCS has become the first IT company to deviate from the popular hybrid work policy that gained prominence after the Covid-19 pandemic. This move represents a significant departure from the proponents of the work-from-home policy, who have viewed it as the future mode of work.