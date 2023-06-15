Who Is KP Singh, Real-estate King With Rs 94,536 Crore Net Worth, Who Left Indian Army To Build DLF And Found Love Again At 91

New Delhi: India's burgeoning real estate market has several names that have been a catalyst of growth and glory --one among them is the person who built DLF. In today's success story, we shall talk about Kushal Pal Singh a.k.a KP Singh with a net worth of Rs 94,536 crore, who found his second chance at love at the age of 91.

KP Singh Birth, Education

KP Singh was born in 1931 in the Bulandshahr region of Uttar Pradesh. His father practised law. KP Singh completed his degree in science from Meerut College. He then explored aeronautical engineering in the UK.

He was commissioned into the Deccan Horse in 1951 after being chosen by the British Officers Services Selection Board for the Indian Army. He quit the Indian Army in 1961 to work for DLF, a business his father-in-law Chaudhary Raghvender Singh founded in 1946.

KP Singh Business, Career

Immediately following its merger with DLF Universal Limited in 1979, he was appointed managing director. He established DLF Limited. Pia Singh and Renuka Talwar are the two daughters of Kushal Pal Singh, who also has a son named Rajiv Singh.

Singh sold GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, his one-third ownership in DLF's rental division in August 2017 for $1.9 billion. A deluxe residential development by DLF and GIC was introduced in Delhi in 2022.

KP Singh Retirement

After serving as chairman for more than 50 years, Singh retired in June 2020. He is currently DLF's chairman emeritus. Today, DLF, with its headquarters in Delhi and its chairman being his son Rajiv, is the largest publicly traded real estate company in India.

KP Singh Family, Wife, Children

KP Singh married Raghvendra Singh's daughter Indira Singh. He has one son –Rajiv Singh, and two daughters, Pia Singh, and Renuka Talwar.

KP Singh Gets Second Chance At Love At The Age Of 91

The 91-year-old tycoon spoke openly about finding love again following the death of his wife in 2018 in an interview with CNBC-TV18 recently. After his wife passed away from cancer, he admitted that he was incredibly lonely for a year or two. However, soon after, he was given a second chance at love when he found his lady-love Sheena. She has since become one of his favourite persons. Singh describes her as an a person who is full of energy, a woman who plays a big role in his life.

KP Singh’s Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, KP Singh’s realtime net worth as of 15-06-2023 is USD 11.5 billion (9,45,36,32,50,000.00 Indian Rupee approximately)