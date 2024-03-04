Who Is Nupur Dave, Bengaluru Woman Who Worked With Google For 10 Years, Takes Retirement On Friday, Regrets Just After Two Days

New Delhi: Nupur Dave, a former Google employee, made headlines in 2022 when she decided to quit her job at the age of 40, seeking an early retirement. With 11 years of work experience in the US and an annual income of around Rs 82 lakh, Dave felt financially secure to pursue her retirement dreams.

Regret On Decision

However, just two days after leaving her job, Dave experienced deep regret. In an interview with Business Insider, she revealed, "I quit my job on a Friday. By Monday evening, I was just bawling. I was crying my eyes out because I realized that I needed to be with people."

What Happened After That?

Dave had envisioned her retired life to be filled with writing, reconnecting with old colleagues, and networking at coworking spaces. But the reality was starkly different.

She felt isolated, especially after realizing she wouldn't have the same camaraderie with her former coworkers.

Retired Life

Recalling her first day as a retiree, Dave shared, "The loneliness of the co-working space actually hit me when I physically went in there and sat down -- it was completely empty."

Despite hopping from one coworking space to another, she struggled to make connections, as many spaces were either full or predominantly used by remote companies.

Transition To FIRE Community

Seeking a solution, Dave moved back to India and joined the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community. She emphasized the feasibility of early retirement in India, stating, "The whole idea of FIREing was possible because I'm in India. There's no way I could have FIREd in the US."

Life In India

Dave highlighted the affordability of a comfortable lifestyle in India, with domestic help readily available for tasks like cooking and cleaning.

She mentioned that such services cost between Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000 per month, making it easier to maintain a life of luxury even after retirement.