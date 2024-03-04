BIG Blow To THESE SBI Credit Card Holders; You Will Not Get Rent Payment Rewards From April 1

New Delhi: SBI Card, one of India's leading credit card providers, has announced significant updates to its policies, affecting how customers earn rewards on rent payment transactions. Starting April 1, 2024, customers using certain SBI credit cards will no longer accrue reward points for rent payments.

End Of DreamFolks Membership Physical Cards

As part of these changes, SBI Card has decided to discontinue issuing physical cards for DreamFolks membership starting from March 1, 2024. SBI Card's move is in the direction of streamlining its services and adapting to evolving customer needs. (Also Read: Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg In Indian Wedding Attire: Check How These Mogul Looks In Traditional Outfit)

Minimum Amount Due Calculation Formula

In addition to these changes, SBI Card will implement a new formula for calculating the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) on credit card bills starting March 15, 2024. This adjustment aims to ensure fairness and transparency in billing practices. (Also Read: 7 Fresh IPOs Set To Hit Market This Week: Check A-Z Of Upcoming Offerings)

Here's some of the list of affected Credit Cards:

- SBI Card Elite

- SBI Card Elite Advantage

- SBI Card Pulse

- SimplyCLICK SBI Card

- SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card

- SBI Card PRIME

- SBI Card PRIME Advantage

- SBI Card Platinum

- SBI Card PRIME Pro

- SBI Card Shaurya Select

- SBI Card Platinum Advantage



- SimplySAVE SBI Card

- SimplySAVE Employee SBI Card

- SimplySAVE Advantage SBI Card

- Gold & More Titanium SBI Card

- SBI Card Unnati