New Delhi: In a dreadful accident, a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway in Nuh, causing two passengers immediate death and one gravely injured. Kuber group director Vikas Malu was among three passengers seated in the rolls-royce. He was being hospitalized immediately.

The rolls-royce reportedly crashed into the tanker when it was travelling at the speed of 200 kmph. According to the FIR registered, the luxury car hit the front tyre of the oil tanker after coming from behind, caused the tanker to overturn onto the luxury car.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and an FIR has been registered against the driver of the luxury car. However, due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the occupants, including Vikas Malu, statements are yet to be recorded. Narender Bijarniya, the superintendent of police in Nuh, stated, "We have registered the case against the driver of the luxury car but yet to confirm who was behind the wheels since all the occupants are undergoing treatment and have been declared unfit to record the statements."



Who is Vikas Malu, Only Survivor In The Crash?

Vikas Malu's identity is closely tied to his role as the director of the Kuber Group, an expansive conglomerate that operates across multiple sectors and has a global presence. The group, founded in 1985 by Mr. Mul Chand Malu, initially focused on tobacco production under the brand name 'Kuber Khiani.' However, it has since diversified its interests, spanning FMCG, packaging and lamination, holographic technology, poly films, real estate, and more. With a remarkable portfolio of 45 companies operating in 50 different nations, Vikas Malu oversees the activities of 12 key companies within the group.

As the investigation into the tragic collision unfolds, questions about the circumstances leading to the accident and the responsible party remain at the forefront. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving, especially at high speeds. The community awaits further updates as authorities work diligently to piece together the events that transpired on that fateful day.