Work From Pub is a new trend; From unlimited drinks to lunch, here's what bars offering

New Delhi: Work from home (WFH) may no longer be a novel concept. Another choice is now available: work from a bar (WFP). On WFP, there are several promotions now running in the UK. More than 350 pubs in the UK's Fuller brewing chain now offer WFP packages starting at £10 (or Rs 933) per day, which include lunch and a beverage (non-alcoholic beverages are also available). Young's, a prominent brewery with 185 pubs, offers a deal for £15 (or Rs 1,400) each day that normally includes lunch and unlimited tea and coffee.

Independent pubs are reportedly offering equivalent discounts as well, according to a Guardian report. A "work and play" package for £15 ( Rs 1,400) at The Flintgate in the London suburb of Weybridge includes a "quiet station" lunch, unlimited tea and coffee, and even a pint of beer or gin and tonic (G&T) at five o'clock.

The business is prepared for a difficult fall as suppliers withdraw the long-term fixed-price energy contracts that many pubs in the UK rely on. In line with the government's energy support programme, which was introduced in September, businesses received comparable assistance with their expenses.

This will only partially alleviate the pressures on hospitality businesses brought on by rising energy costs, food and drink prices, personnel costs, and the impact of British consumers' tightened purse strings.

Many pubs' operational costs have already quadrupled recently, and the government's plan offers only very small aid to country pubs that use heating oil and liquefied natural gas.

According to a poll conducted earlier in September, Indians indicated they would prefer to work from home an average of 2.1 days per week, as opposed to the global average of 1.7 days. The amount reported by workers in numerous other countries, including Singapore, Brazil, Canada, the US, and Canada, was either the same or higher.

Indians find WFH to be quite alluring because they may escape the commute to work. The average travel time across the globe is 65 minutes, while Chinese workers take the longest route, clocking in at 96 minutes. Indians closely follow because the average travel there lasts 93 minutes.