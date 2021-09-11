Yahoo swipes right on Tinder top boss, makes Jim Lanzone CEO

New Delhi: Tinder CEO Jim Lanzon was named as the new CEO of Yahoo on Friday. His appointment comes days after Apollo global management Inc. Completed its purchase of Verizon media.

$5 billion acquisition of shares in the media was completed on September 1st. After which Apollo renamed it Yahoo after Verizon’s iconic digital brand. Other brands under Verizon Media are AOL,Markers,Ryot, Flurry and TechCrunch.

Apollo is planning to grow its offering like Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports through various initiatives like subscription as well as focusing on advertising and E-commerce platforms.

Rennate Naybrog, Tinder general manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region will be replacing Lanzon as Tinder's CEO. She will also be the first woman to take that job since the company's inception in 2012.

Yahoo.com, which competes with more recent albeit bigger players including Google and Facebook, is among the top five most visited websites in the United States and among top 20 in the world, according to Alexa Internet, a web traffic analysis firm. Also Read: DHFL insolvency case: Here’s why RBI’s IBC route didn’t work well for the lender

Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon`s media business since 2018 and has now been named senior adviser to Apollo`s private equity business.Also Read: 50% of rural agricultural households in debt, average loan stood at Rs 74,121 in 2019: NSO

- With inputs from Reuters.

