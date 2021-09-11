हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yahoo

Yahoo swipes right on Tinder top boss, makes Jim Lanzone CEO

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzon was named as the new CEO of Yahoo on Friday. This appointment comes the days after Apollo global management Inc. Completed its purchase of Verizon media.

Yahoo swipes right on Tinder top boss, makes Jim Lanzone CEO
Image Credits: Reuters

New Delhi: Tinder CEO Jim Lanzon was named as the new CEO of Yahoo on Friday. His appointment comes days after Apollo global management Inc. Completed its purchase of Verizon media.

$5 billion acquisition of shares in the media was completed on September 1st. After which Apollo renamed it Yahoo after Verizon’s iconic digital brand. Other brands under Verizon Media are AOL,Markers,Ryot, Flurry and TechCrunch.

Apollo is planning to grow its offering like Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports through various initiatives like subscription as well as focusing on advertising and E-commerce platforms.

Rennate Naybrog, Tinder general manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region will be replacing Lanzon as Tinder's CEO. She will also be the first woman to take that job since the company's inception in 2012.

Yahoo.com, which competes with more recent albeit bigger players including Google and Facebook, is among the top five most visited websites in the United States and among top 20 in the world, according to Alexa Internet, a web traffic analysis firm. Also Read: DHFL insolvency case: Here’s why RBI’s IBC route didn’t work well for the lender 

Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon`s media business since 2018 and has now been named senior adviser to Apollo`s private equity business.Also Read: 50% of rural agricultural households in debt, average loan stood at Rs 74,121 in 2019: NSO 

- With inputs from Reuters. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YahooTinderJim LanzonRennate Naybrog
Next
Story

DHFL insolvency case: Here’s why RBI’s IBC route didn’t work well for the lender

Must Watch

PT17M23S

The date of September 11 is very important- PM Narendra Modi