AI Can Now Predict Your Death Date: Researchers

New Delhi: From the launch of ChatGPT last year to till date, AI has been in the headlines for making numerous developments. But this time it is the talk of the town due to a significant reason. AI has now reached a point where it can predict your death. Yes, you read it right. This development came to light when researchers from the Technical University of Denmark developed a death calculator.

What is Life2vec? What is it used for?

To determine the data, Researchers have used the tech behind ChatGPT using an algorithm which is known as Life2vec. This AI model utilizes factors such as occupation, income, location, and health history to generate the results of prediction, aiming for a 78 percent accuracy level which is an acceptable standard of getting the data right. (Also Read: Bank Holidays On Christmas? Check What RBI's Official Notification Says)

To base their AI models, Researchers use an interesting theory that compares events in life to languages that people speak. (Also Read: Forgot To Take Medicines? Don't Worry, Your Android Phone May Come Handy: Here's How)

How Does Life2vec Work?

Researchers clarify that the calculator operates by detailing the data input into the AI system to produce results and it appears to be highly effective in predictions.

According to reports, researchers employed technology similar to ChatGPT to gather data using an algorithm called life2vec. This AI model considers factors such as income, occupation, location, and health history to generate results, aiming for a 78 percent accuracy level- an acceptable standard. The researchers adopt an intriguing theory, likening life events to languages spoken as the basis for their AI models.

Results of Life2vec

The AI model demonstrates its capability to provide results for both men and women by analyzing their histories. The team tested Life2vec on around 6 million Danish people from both genders between 2008 to 2020.

They were able to identify who was to live after Jan 1, 2016, and were impressed with the outcome they got from the AI, by feeding all kinds of data into the AI model.

Why Is It Relevant?

The team explained that many variables of people for instance, Life insurance needs the life expectancy of a person, hence having this data in hand can make things easier and the data clarity will benefit both the parties involved.

Regarding ethics and privacy, they do not disclose the specific death dates provided by the AI model during the test.