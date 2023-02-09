Google Loses $100 bn After AI Bot 'Bard' Gives Incorrect Answer in Promotional Ad

New Delhi: Google parent company Alphabet’s stocks tumbled on Wednesay by 8%, costing almost $100 billion after its AI 'Bard' gave incorrect reply on a query in a promotional ad on Twitter. In the post, a Gif can be seen answering a prompt: What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9 year old about? In that response, the AI bot listed three discoveries including spotting ‘Green Peas’ galaxies and capturing galaxies as old as 13 billion years. However, the last response was erroneous. Bard wrote that the James Webb Telescope took the very first picture of a planet outside our solar system. But the correct answer, as per NASA records, is ‘European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope’.

“Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics,” Google tweeted.

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l February 6, 2023

As per Google Blog, Bard is opened for ‘Trusted Testers’ ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

Alphabet’s shares tumbled 8% on the opening of the stock market which might have reflected losing trust among people regarding the tech company’s capability to compete against Microsoft and ChatGPT.

Microsoft has rolled out ChatGPT-enabled new Bing that is believed to put the search engine ahead in the race largely dominant by Google Chrome.

Google in its ‘Live from Paris’ event on Wednesday showed the capabilities of Bard first time to the public. The presentation showed how Bard can be used to display the pros and cons of buying an electric car, for instance, or to plan a trip in Nortern California.