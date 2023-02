'More Words, More Words...': Twitter Announces Word-Limit Relaxation in Interesting Way; Others Join the Trend

New Delhi: Twitter announced on Thursday to expand the limit of characters on the microblogging platform from 280 to 4000. The new update will allow Twitter users to be able to write up to 4000 characters on Tweets. However, it is only available for Twitter Blue users in the US right now. There is no information when it will be roll out globally or for non-Blue users.

Twitter users for a long time had been demanding to increase the word limit as it stopped them to express their messages explicity in Tweets and had to keep the information very short. Since the takeover of Twitter last year, Tech billionaire Elon Musk hinted many times that Twitter users would soon getting rid of the character limit on the microblogging platform.

The official handle of Twitter announced the new huge update with an interesting way by writing down ‘More Words’ many times to show the removal of word limit of 280 characters. However, it set a new trend as many companies and popular Twitter handles commenting with the same style and tone to Twitter.

Here’s how Handles are commenting to associate themselves with the new trend:

bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 8, 2023

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na — DC (@DCComics) February 9, 2023

pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 8, 2023

podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts February 8, 2023

upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill upskill — NPTEL (@nptelindia) February 9, 2023

Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash Clash of Clans — Clash of Clans Esports (@CoCEsports) February 8, 2023

noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles noodles… https://t.co/uetZid3UDM February 8, 2023

vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom — Uber (@Uber) February 9, 2023

That's how they commented.