Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath suggests THIS innovative way to prevent disasters like Bengaluru floods in big cities

New Delhi: Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has recently said that disasters in big cities are bound to happen again and again as Indian big cities weren’t built to handle as much people as they are living now. He might be hinting at recent Bengaluru flood that have wreaked havoc across the city. According to him, the only real solution is to create smaller cities with having sustainable economies of their own.

Nithin Kamath posted a series of tweet in which he was suggesting different way to smooth down overcrowding problem in big cities which becomes a major factor for many city problems including water logging, pollution, etc.

Most large Indian cities weren't built in a way to handle as many people living in them today. Disasters are bound to continue. The only real solution is to have many smaller cities with their own economies.



Over 50% of our team now live there; a silver lining from Covid. 1/5 September 9, 2022

He said, “If companies can afford to have teams work remotely or through small satellite offices, I think they should nudge teams to work out of small towns & cities. This way, the company can play a part in problem-solving. Moving to another large city will only be a temporary fix.”

It not only decreases the pressure from the big cities, but employees’ quality of life will increase significantly with more money, more savings, lesser time in traffic, better work-life balance, & more.

Moreover he added that the best part was if these people consume locally, it can also help in terms of climate change issues & creation of livelihood, probably the two biggest problems we are facing as a nation. Otherwise, money keeps circulating in the large cities, attracting everyone to migrate.

Zerodha’s initative Rainmatter Foundation is working on to helping smaller towns and villages to be self-sustainable, creating livelihood and more.

His tweet received good likes and retweets with users commenting in praise and appreciation.