Zomato Pro stops new sign ups, renewals as firm plans new premium plan

New Delhi: Online food delivery app Zomato has announced the demise of its loyalty programme, Zomato Pro. To recall, the company recently discontinued its more premium loyalty programme, Zomato Pro Plus. The subscription works similarly to Swiggy One membership in that it provides an additional discount on online food ordering while also eliminating the delivery charge.

Zomato sent a message to users who attempted to renew their expired Pro membership. "Thank you for participating in the Zomato Pro programme. We are not renewing your membership because we are working on a new and improved experience for you. "We request that you check the Zomato app to stay up to date on the latest offerings," the company said in a statement.

The company has not officially confirmed the reason for the discontinuation of the Zomato Pro membership, but according to an Indian Express report, the company is working on a "new programme." However, the company has not revealed many details about the new members.

"We are gathering feedback and collaborating with our customers and restaurant partners to develop a new programme." In the meantime, we are not accepting new members or merchant partners for Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus. While active members will continue to receive their benefits, they will no longer be able to extend or renew their memberships once their membership tenure expires," a company spokesperson told the publication.

To recall, the Zomato Pro membership was introduced in 2020, while the Zomato Pro Plus membership was introduced in 2021. For those who are unaware, the Zomato Pro programme was launched to replace Zomato Gold, which offered discounts and other benefits at partner restaurants.

Swiggy, Zomato's competitor, continues to offer its loyalty programme, Swiggy One, which debuted in November of last year. Swiggy One offers two membership options: Rs 299 for three months and Rs 899 for a year. Swiggy users will benefit from a variety of services, including unlimited free deliveries from select restaurants and unlimited free delivery from Instamart on orders exceeding Rs 99. It also gets rid of any surge charges.