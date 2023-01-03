topStoriesenglish
Zomato shares tank to 5% on Tuesday in morning trade after company co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, Zomato said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

  • Zomato shares fall by 5% on Tuesday.
  • Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar resign from the post.
  • The stock went lower by 4.31 per cent to Rs 57.65 on the BSE.

New Delhi: Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato declined 5 per cent on Tuesday, a day after its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post. The stock went lower by 4.31 per cent to Rs 57.65 on the BSE. At the NSE, it fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 57.30. In volume terms, 14.86 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE in morning trade, while 2.20 crore shares on the NSE.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said. It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

