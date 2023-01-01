'Hope they had a BANGING new year', Durex India replies to Swiggy after massive condom sale on New Year's Eve

New Delhi: Durex India has commented on Swiggy’s tweet that mentioned the high demand of condoms from Swiggy Instamart during New Year’s eve. Durex thanked Swiggy for delivery people condoms. It quipped and said at least 2757 were having a banging new year. It further stated it hoped they ordered coffee together next day morning.

ALSO READ | From LPG cylinder price hike to NPS withdrawal rule, 7 major changes from January 1 that will impact you directly

Earlier Swiggy posted on its official twitter handle and wrote, “2757 packets of @DurexIndia condoms delivered by @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say "nice".”

2757 packets of @DurexIndia condoms delivered by @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say "nice" — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Following the Durex India’s comment, Swiggy Instamart replied and said people who had ordered those 2757 condoms were probably not reading that right now.

Thank you for ‘delivering’ them O’s. We know atleast 2757 are having a banging new year ;)



P.s: We hope they order coffee together tomorrow morning — Durex India (@DurexIndia) December 31, 2022

ALSO READ | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes delivery executive on New Year's eve

Netizens take dig in the conversation

One user commented and said market awareness was 100%.

When one user wrote, ‘Nice’, then Swiggy Instamart replied him ‘Yeh ham karlete hai, aap order karke dhoom macha do.’

Yeh ham karlete hai, aap order karke dhoom macha do — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) January 1, 2023

Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryanis, over 60,000 pizza orders

The food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday (December 31) and by 10:25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 percent and Kolkata-10.4 percent.