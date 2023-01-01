topStoriesenglish
'Hope they had a BANGING new year', Durex India replies to Swiggy after massive condom sale on New Year's Eve

The food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and by 10:25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country.

Jan 01, 2023
  • Massive condom demand seen on Swiggy on New year's eve.
  • Swiggy instamart quipped with a comment on Twitter.
  • Durex India replied with a funnier comment.

New Delhi: Durex India has commented on Swiggy’s tweet that mentioned the high demand of condoms from Swiggy Instamart during New Year’s eve. Durex thanked Swiggy for delivery people condoms. It quipped and said at least 2757 were having a banging new year. It further stated it hoped they ordered coffee together next day morning.

Earlier Swiggy posted on its official twitter handle and wrote, “2757 packets of  @DurexIndia condoms delivered by  @SwiggyInstamart so far. please order 4212 more to make it 6969, so we can all say "nice".”

Following the Durex India’s comment, Swiggy Instamart replied and said people who had ordered those 2757 condoms were probably not reading that right now.

Netizens take dig in the conversation

One user commented and said market awareness was 100%.

When one user wrote, ‘Nice’, then Swiggy Instamart replied him ‘Yeh ham karlete hai, aap order karke dhoom macha do.’

Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryanis, over 60,000 pizza orders

The food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday (December 31) and by 10:25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 percent and Kolkata-10.4 percent.

