close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Cow vigilantes

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youths for possessing beef in Madhya Pradesh, 5 arrested

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youths for possessing beef in Madhya Pradesh, 5 arrested
File photo

Seoni: Three youths were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of possessing beef by some cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh`s Seoni city on Friday.

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

The police have named Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused. "We came to know that Shubham Baghel had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men."

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

The official also told ANI that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.

Tags:
Cow vigilantesMadhya Pradeshbeefgau rakshakBhopal
Next
Story

Ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi won in Lok Sabha election 2019, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Must Watch

PT31M41S

CWC meeting today:Will Rahul Gandhi resign?