Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youths for possessing beef in Madhya Pradesh, 5 arrested

Seoni: Three youths were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of possessing beef by some cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh`s Seoni city on Friday.

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

The police have named Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused. "We came to know that Shubham Baghel had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men."

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

The official also told ANI that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.