0% Attitude: Virat Kohli Fan Shares Heart Warming Story From Chepauk Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has always been mermerising character for his fans and the veteran did not disappoint once again when his followers got a chance to meet him in Chepauk ahead of the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh. A fan has shared moments on social in which he and his friends can be seen having a heart-warming interaction with Kohli. Videos of their interaction have gone viral.

The Instagram story showcased Virat Kohli's genuine humility and kindness, highlighting his dedication to making his fans happy. During their interaction, Kohli agreed to take a photo with the fan and his friends, asking them to wait for 15–20 minutes. True to his word, he returned and, noticing the bright sun outside, invited them into the Indian team's dressing room. There, they had the chance to meet all the players. Kohli not only posed for pictures but also spent seven minutes engaging with them, offering batting tips along the way. The fan even shared a memorable photo with Kohli, who was wearing his training jersey at Chepauk.

Team India gathered at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting from September 19 onwards. The Indian cricket team arrived at the Chennai Airport on Thursday night, ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Star players Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kl Rhul were spotted boarding the team bus at the airport. ('Must Honour ICC Commitments': Moin Khan Warns Indian Team Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025)

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

Australia's mainstay Mitchell Starc is looking forward to his battle with India's stalwart Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli and Starc have faced each other in 19 innings, and the Indian has been dominant against the left-arm pacer in the Test format. The seasoned Indian batter has garnered 291 runs at an average of 59.00 against the fiery pace of Starc.

On the other hand, Starc has had the opportunity to show Kohli the route to the pavilion only four times. Ahead of the upcoming BGT, Starc acknowledged that he enjoys his battles with Kohli despite the Indian outperforming him in their head-to-head battle.

"I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli, it's because we've played a lot of cricket against one another. I always have some good battles. I've managed to get him out once or twice, and he's no doubt scored a fair few runs against me, so it's always a good contest and one we both enjoy," Starc told Star Sports.

Kohli's battle against Starc in Australian conditions won't be the only captivating battle that will unfold on the field. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels the head-to-head battle between star India and Australia batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be exciting to watch. (Shaheen Afridi’s Stunning Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Goes Viral- Watch Video)

"I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, are probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance, I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy. One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it is going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," Maxwell recently told Star Sports. The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. (With ANI Inputs)