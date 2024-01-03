Aamer Jamal: Know All About Pakistan Star Who Smashed 82 Batting At No. 9 Position Vs Australia In 3rd Test

A lot happened on Wednesday (December 3) if we talk about Test cricket. First in one country, fans saw South Africa bundle out for 55 runs in the first innings against India and in another country they saw at number 9 batter smashing Australia's bowling attack all over the park in Sydney. Yes you read that right, Pakistan's Aamer Jamal came in to bat at number 9 when his team were struggling and he smashed 82 off 97 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes against the likes of Nathon Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and more.

Batting all-rounder Aamer Jamal scored his maiden Test half-century on which he said that it meant the world to him.

Speaking after the end of the day, Jamal recalled the last time he came to Sydney when he was sitting on the chairs and cheering for Pakistan since he wasn't playing. The 27-year-old added that the achievement was a "huge moment" for him and his family.

You can show levels to Aussies in their backyard if you got this attitude

Aamer Jamal you beauty

#PAKvsAUSpic.twitter.com/j6LkHvZPbr Abdul Rehman (@maniofficials17) January 3, 2024

"It means a lot, it means the world to me. The last time I came to Sydney I was sitting in the chairs cheering (for) my team because I wasn't playing for Pakistan. So it's a huge moment for me and for my family as well. It was lovely to watch everyone on their feet when I was walking off," Jamal was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

"To be very honest, I couldn't even go outside. I was just focusing on my cricket. I have never been to any beaches or any restaurants, just tried to focus as much as I could on the cricket, all my intentions and everything," he added.

The right-hander revealed that he practised facing pacers during net practice which gave him an "edge with the bat in the middle".

He also praised Pakistan's batting coach Shahid Aslam and said that the maiden fifty came because of him.

"I wanted to go face some pace in the nets. So I faced deliveries off 18 yards and I felt like that gave me an edge with the bat in the middle and the celebration post my half-century was an ode to our assistant batting coach Shahid (Aslam)," he added.

Recapping the first day of the Test match, Mohammad Rizwan's blistering knock, number 9 batter Aamer Jamal repulsed Australia with aggressive play, helping Pakistan script a comeback from a top-order collapse to post a fighting 313 on the board on the opening day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 6/0 - trail by 307 runs- with David Warner (6) and Usman Khawaja (0) unbeaten at the crease. After captain Pat Cummins collected his third straight five-wicket haul, Aamer Jamal's 82 off 97 balls and his last wicket stand of 86 runs with Mir Hamza pushed Pakistan to an unexpected first innings of 313.

Jamal who was born on July 5, 1996 in Mianwali made his Test debut for Pakistan in the recent series against Australia. He is yet to play an ODI match for the Men in Green and but has played a few T20Is for his country. He made his debut on September 28, 2022. (With ANI inputs)