trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705767
NewsCricket
IND VS SA

'Ruthless From Miyan,' Fans Go Crazy As Mohammed Siraj Takes Six Wickets Helping India Bowl Out South Africa For 55 Runs

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj took six wickets against South Africa in the first innings.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Ruthless From Miyan,' Fans Go Crazy As Mohammed Siraj Takes Six Wickets Helping India Bowl Out South Africa For 55 Runs Mohammed Siraj took six wickets vs South Africa 2nd Test.

Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire in Cape Town where the South African batting lineup was ripped apart from the Indian pacer in the second and final Test of the series between India and the Proteas. The hosts were bundled out for 55 runs in the first innings as Siraj took six wickets giving away just 15 runs in the nine overs he bowled.

This is not the first time Siraj has single-handedly caused mayhem. Recently in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka, Siraj took a sixer to help India lift the trophy. Fans on social media went crazy after the Indian pacer showcased his bowling skills against South Africa on Wednesday (December 3). (Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd Test, Kris Srikkanth Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Team India, Calls Them An 'Overrated' Test Side)

Checkout the reactions here:

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the must-win second and last Test of the two-match series here at Newlands on Wednesday. The hosts took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after a massive win in the first match. (More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission
DNA Video
DNA: Drivers stage protests over new law on hit and run cases
DNA Video
DNA: 'Congress Formula' of seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A
DNA Video
DNA: World politics will change in 2024!