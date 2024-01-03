'Ruthless From Miyan,' Fans Go Crazy As Mohammed Siraj Takes Six Wickets Helping India Bowl Out South Africa For 55 Runs

Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire in Cape Town where the South African batting lineup was ripped apart from the Indian pacer in the second and final Test of the series between India and the Proteas. The hosts were bundled out for 55 runs in the first innings as Siraj took six wickets giving away just 15 runs in the nine overs he bowled.

This is not the first time Siraj has single-handedly caused mayhem. Recently in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka, Siraj took a sixer to help India lift the trophy. Fans on social media went crazy after the Indian pacer showcased his bowling skills against South Africa on Wednesday (December 3). (Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd Test, Kris Srikkanth Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Team India, Calls Them An 'Overrated' Test Side)

Lowest all-out totals against India in Tests



SA - 55 in 2024 (Cape Town)

NZ - 62 in 2021 (Wankhede)

SA - 79 in 2015 (Nagpur) ENG - 81 in 2021 (Ahmedabad)

SL - 82 in 1990 (Chandigarh)#INDvsSA #INDvSA #Siraj #SAvsIND Latest & Update (@latestandupdate) January 3, 2024

SA all out( 55 runs only)

Mohammad Siraj 6 Wickets only for 15 runs . #SAvsIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/XQqVt9Rh6r Izhar (@Izharmhk32) January 3, 2024

Whole the crowd gives standing ovation to Siraj in Cape Town ..pic.twitter.com/MyQLFMmScX Haroon Mustafa (@Haroon_HMM) January 3, 2024

Siraj gets the big fish of South Africa.



Siraj on fire. pic.twitter.com/WATzhIigOz January 3, 2024

The rise of Mohammad Siraj. People used to mock him for his bad perfomances. He made comeback and now, one of the best bowler of this generation. pic.twitter.com/XM2J2TlXU0 Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) January 3, 2024

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the must-win second and last Test of the two-match series here at Newlands on Wednesday. The hosts took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after a massive win in the first match. (More to follow)