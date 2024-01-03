'What Will Happen When Virat Kohli Retires?' Fans Go Crazy As India Go From 153-4 To 153 All Out During 2nd Test Vs South Africa

Cricket fans in Cape Town witnessed something unsual as Team India which was at one point sitting fine at 153 runs for the loss of four wickets got all out for 153 just 11 balls later. It all happened during the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa when KL Rahul lost his wicket to Lungi Ngidi and then the scenes turned absolutely bizarre for India.

Ravindra Jadeja got caught by Marco Jansen followed by a similar dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah two balls later. Virat Kohli who was batting on 46 could only watch the fall of so many wickets from one end and the run out of Mohammed Siraj worked as an icing on the cake for South Africa. It took India 11 balls to get all out in the end.

Fans on social media issued warning when they saw the batting order of India collapsing once again in a Test match against South Africa.

Fans on social media issued warning when they saw the batting order of India collapsing once again in a Test match against South Africa. ('Ruthless From Miyan,' Fans Go Crazy As Mohammed Siraj Takes Six Wickets Helping India Bowl Out South Africa For 55 Runs)

Checkout the reactions here:

This 11 balls of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi defines what Team India will be when Virat Kohli will retire from cricket.



Fair enough to say it's always Kohli vs South Africa.#INDvsSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/nzGazJTR8P Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 3, 2024

South Africa gets 6 wickets in 11 balls to get Indian team all out for 153. What a batting collapse.#INDvsSApic.twitter.com/9cjBnWjmqn Mustafa Masood Qureshi (@mustafamasood23) January 3, 2024

IND was just a 'KOHLI' away from batting collapse. He was the wall here. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/CxEwMHh5Hm Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) January 3, 2024

Imagine if Rohit Sharma wouldn't have given a great start, we would would hava been got all out under 100#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/brLT0HxMi5 (@AvengerReturns) January 3, 2024

India had seven zeroes in their batting scorecard after the second innings of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test finished. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada got the Proteas right back in the contest after their batting got ripped apart from Siraj who took six wickets on the same day.