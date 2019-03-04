AB de Villiers to miss Pakistan leg of PSL 2019 with back injury

South Africa swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of Lahore Qalandars' Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi due to a back injury.

Disappointed to announce the same, the 35-year-old said that he has been advised complete rest for two weeks because of his injury and, therefore, he would not be able to perform in front of the passionate cricket fans of Pakistan.

"I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans. I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi," ESPNcricinfo quoted de Villiers as saying.

De Villiers further backed Lahore Qalandars to perform at the top of their game and bring back the trophy this year.

"I hope to be a part of the HBL PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year," he said.

Earlier, the PSL matches in Pakistan were scheduled to be split between Lahore and Karachi. However, all games have now been shifted to Karachi in the wake of logistical issues stemming from heightened tension between Pakistan and India after the Pulwama terror attack.

Lahore Qalandars are currently placed fourth in the standings, having clinched just three wins in seven matches they have played so far.