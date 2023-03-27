AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I in Sharjah, 930PM IST, March 27
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Afghanistan cricket team are on fire at the moment as they have thrashed Pakistan in the first two games of the 3-match series. The third and final T20I will take place in Sharjah. The Rashid Khan-led side will eye a whitewash against Shadab Khan's Men in Green at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground. Afghanistan should be on their toes if they want to whitewash the Men in Green as Pakistan would be hungry to get victory in the last game.
In the previous game, Afghanistan needed 30 off the last three over which later got to 22 off 12 balls with Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi in the middle. Both batters smashed Pakistan's pace sensation Naseem Shah for a six to reduce the target to 5 runs in the last one. Zadran then got a smart boundary off Zaman Khan with case down the target with one ball to spare. (Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Online And On TV?)
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Details
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Date & Time: March 27, 9:30pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran
All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah
Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Vice-captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi
Final Result
Afghanistan defeats Pakistan for the first time in international cricket by 6 wickets!#AFGvsPak #Zalmi #YellowStorm #Pakistan #ZalmiRaalal pic.twitter.com/7CP53Sog6V — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 25, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Predicted 11
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq
Live Tv
More Stories