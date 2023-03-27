AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I in Sharjah, 930PM IST, March 27

Afghanistan cricket team are on fire at the moment as they have thrashed Pakistan in the first two games of the 3-match series. The third and final T20I will take place in Sharjah. The Rashid Khan-led side will eye a whitewash against Shadab Khan's Men in Green at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground. Afghanistan should be on their toes if they want to whitewash the Men in Green as Pakistan would be hungry to get victory in the last game.

In the previous game, Afghanistan needed 30 off the last three over which later got to 22 off 12 balls with Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi in the middle. Both batters smashed Pakistan's pace sensation Naseem Shah for a six to reduce the target to 5 runs in the last one. Zadran then got a smart boundary off Zaman Khan with case down the target with one ball to spare. (Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Online And On TV?)

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Details

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: March 27, 9:30pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Predicted 11

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq