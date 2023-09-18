Afghan Mystery Girl Wazhma Ayoubi Praises Team India For Asia Cup 2023 Title Win, Calls It Birthday Gift For PM Narendra Modi, WATCH

Afghanistan mystery girl and model Wazhma Ayoubi has been one of Team India’s strongest and vocal supporters throughout the Asia Cup 2023 this month. It was no different on Sunday as Wazhma took to her social media platform to praise Team India’s 8th Asia Cup title win, thrashing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a lop-sided final.

“Congratulations team Bharat, what a birthday gift for Sri Modi Ji @PMOIndia. Congratulations to all Fans all around the world #SLvsIND,” Ayoubi posted on social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

The Afghanistan-born model and entrepreneur added, “In just 11.2 overs, the score stands at 33-7. We have witnessed the remarkable fall of 7 wickets. 6 wickets by the incredible by @mdsirajofficial. Undoubtedly, today’s match will go down in history #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2023”.

After Afghanistan failed to reach the second round of Asia Cup, Wazhma announced that she would be supporting Team India to win the tournament. She wore the Indian jersey and posed with Dubai skyline in her background. India beat Pakistan in the Super 4 stage and then defeated Sri Lanka to book a spot in the final. Wazhma had congratulated the team on both the occasions.

Wazhma seems to be the lucky fan who got the priceless jersey as a ‘gift’ from Kohli. The jersey also has signature of Virat at the back. Wazhma is a big Kohli fan. After he completed 13,000 ODI runs in the game vs Pakistan, she celebrated it far away from Colombo in Dubai. The fact that she already has his own jersey means that Wazhma is one of the luckiest fans of the cricketers in the world.

Wazhma Ayoubi is a model, business owner and philanthropist based out of Dubai. Born in Afghanistan in 1995, she left the country which was in political turmoil.

Wazhma owns the fashion brand ‘LAMAN’ and hopes to act in Bollywood someday. After Afghanistan were knocked out, Wazhma turned into fan of her second ‘home’ team – India. She cheered for the ‘Men In Blue’ vs Pakistan and Nepal during the group fixtures.