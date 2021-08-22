हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

US soldier resembling Australian cricketer Steve Smith spotted in Afghanistan, pic goes viral

Amid the political crisis in Afghanistan, a photo of a US Army trooper has gone viral for his resemblance to Aussie cricketer Steve Smith. Read how the netizens reacted. 

New Delhi: Amid news of Taliban insurgents capturing Afghanistan, countries have been scrambling to get their diplomats and other citizens out of the war-torn country.While, the US Army stationed at the Kabul international aiport is holding the fort as the evacuation process takes place.

But in a lighter moment, netizens have found a picture of a US Army soldier and noted a striking resemblance to Australian cricketer Steve Smith. The photo is being widely circulated on social media as netizens are highly amused.

The US Army trooper looks quite similar to Australian cricketer, Steve Smith.

TAKE A LOOK: 

One user commented, "...here is your goat. He is not wasting his peak, he is saving lives."

While another one said," What's Steve Smith is doing? Indeed great great work."

The photo quickly went viral with another user joking asking, "What is Steve Smith doing in US Army?"

Meanwhile, the fate of Afghanistan cricketers looks bleak, as fans wonder if they will be able to play in the second leg of IPL this year? A BCCI source said that it is too early to react to the crisis however the situation is being monitored. It is likely that Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and others may take part in the IPL.

 

