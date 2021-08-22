US soldier resembling Australian cricketer Steve Smith spotted in Afghanistan, pic goes viral

New Delhi: Amid news of Taliban insurgents capturing Afghanistan, countries have been scrambling to get their diplomats and other citizens out of the war-torn country.While, the US Army stationed at the Kabul international aiport is holding the fort as the evacuation process takes place.

But in a lighter moment, netizens have found a picture of a US Army soldier and noted a striking resemblance to Australian cricketer Steve Smith. The photo is being widely circulated on social media as netizens are highly amused.

TAKE A LOOK:

Is that Steve Smith ? pic.twitter.com/W1K02u1y7s — 71st Century (@hrishikesh__j27) August 21, 2021

One user commented, "...here is your goat. He is not wasting his peak, he is saving lives."

@Joker122018 here is your goat. He is not wasting his peak, he is saving lives — PRASHant Baghel (@Prash023) August 21, 2021

While another one said," What's Steve Smith is doing? Indeed great great work."

@ChloeAmandaB what's Steve Smith is doing?

Indeed great great work — nostradamus (@priteshwar1) August 21, 2021

The photo quickly went viral with another user joking asking, "What is Steve Smith doing in US Army?"

What is Steve Smith doing in US Army? pic.twitter.com/uynWs03HpK — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the fate of Afghanistan cricketers looks bleak, as fans wonder if they will be able to play in the second leg of IPL this year? A BCCI source said that it is too early to react to the crisis however the situation is being monitored. It is likely that Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and others may take part in the IPL.