Hardik Pandya's divorce news with Natasa Stankovic came as a shock to everyone. Cricket fans are still speculating the reasons of why the split happened while some are busy doing other stuff like reacting on Krunal Pandya's post with his wife on social media. A day before Hardik's divorce announcement on social media, Krunal posted an adorable picture with wife Pankuri Sharma with the caption saying 'My Forever'. Fans were quick to react on the post in the comment section and some even claimed that Krunal is trying to make Hardik jealous with the post which sounds very weird.

During the silent period where both Hardik and Natasa did not confirm anything about their relationship or split, the Serbian actress was seen maintaining a good relationship with Pandya's family on social media reacting to their posts and everything. The couple in their statement also indicated that the decision is 'tough decision for them to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship they enjoyed together and as they grew a family.' (Natasa Stankovic Shares First Picture Of 'Home Sweet Home' After Leaving Mumbai Amid Divorce Announcement With Hardik Pandya)

Checkout the post and reactions here...

"After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," read the statement posted by Natasa Stankovic about their divorce. (Natasa Stankovic Dating History: Before Hardik Pandya, Serbian Actress Dated A TV Actor)

Natasa is currently not in Mumbai and reports suggest that she is in Serbia with her son Agastya enjoying some peaceful time at her home country. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son into the family in 2020, the same year they got married during COVID-19 lockdown.