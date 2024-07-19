Natasa Stankovic Shares First Picture Of 'Home Sweet Home' After Leaving Mumbai Amid Divorce Announcement With Hardik Pandya

Ex-wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic recently shared a picture on her Instagram which was also her first Insta story since leaving Mumbai. It was a beautiful view of her home in a different country and she captioned it 'Home Sweet Home'. Hardik and Natasa recently confirmed their divorce through social media posts after numerous rumours in recent months about their relationship failing were spreading wide through the internet.

Natasa and Hardik got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year into their family. Recently, the news about their separation shook the internet and their fans.

When Did They Start Dating?

The duo of cricketer and model started dating after they met in 2018 through a mutual friend. Got engaged in 2020 January on a cruise before getting married during COVID-19 lockdown. The couple renewed their wedding vows in 2023 with some huge ceremonies celebrated in Indian and Serbian style.

Natasa and Hardik issued a joint statement and declared their divorce within 4 years of their marriage where they mentioned trying their best to work it out but they couldn't.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family". The statement further read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."