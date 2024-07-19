Natasa Stankovic Dating History: Before Hardik Pandya, Serbian Actress Dated A TV Actor

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and star actress Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their divorce which has the internet world upside down. People are curious about why the couple decided to separate after four years of marriage and also having a kid boy named Agastya. However, in this piece, we will take through Natasa Stankovic's past relationship before she met Hardik Pandya.

Before dating Pandya, Natasa was part of big reality shows including 'Big Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'. Apart from this, she also made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha's movie 'Satyagraha' in the year 2013.

What more interesting is that, Natasa dated a TV actor before meeting Hardik Pandya whom she also participated in Nach Baliye season 9. However, as per reports, Aly Goni and Natasa's relationship could last long after the show finished off.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic after four years of marriage announced seperation.

"After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," read the statement posted by Natasa.

While the separation marks a significant personal transition for both Natasa and Hardik, they remain interconnected through their commitment to Agastya. Natasa's recent sighting at the Mumbai airport with her son underscores her dedication to family amidst media scrutiny. Navigating this period with grace, her move to Serbia signifies a new chapter in her personal journey.