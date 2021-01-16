After smashing fastest ton in women T20s, Sophie Devine wins internet with heart-warming gesture

Sophie Devine on Thursday smashed the fastest century by a women cricketer in the ongoing New Zealand Cricket Women's Twenty20 clash between Wellington and Otago. The Kiwi all-rounder took 36 balls to complete, overtaking West Indies' Deandra Dottin, who held the previous record. The Windies cricketer had taken 38 deliveries to achieve the same.

The innings included nine fours and the same number of sixes as Wellington won the contest by 10 wickets.

Sophie Devine is all class She appeared to strike a young fan in the crowd, as she brought up her record-breaking #SuperSmashNZ century with a maximum Shortly afterwards, Devine went to see her, and gave her a few moments she'd NEVER forget pic.twitter.com/1qKzBHdv4m — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 14, 2021

Devine's scored shot at ease, but what made the innings more special was her heart-warming gesture after the contest. During the closing stages of the match, Devine struck a juicy full-toss over the deep square-leg boundary but little did she knew that her shot would hit a girl enjoying the proceedings.

TV replays showed that the fan had a narrow escape as the ball just brushed her cheeks.

After the match, Devine walked up to the girl and checked on her. She also posed for a picture with the kid.