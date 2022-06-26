India vs Ireland 1st T20: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will make his national T20 captaincy debut when India take Ireland in the first of the two T20s on Sunday (June 26). On the eve of the Test, Hardik said that he likes taking resposibility and he enjoyed his sting with the Gujarat Titans for whom he won the maiden title in their inaugural season. Pandya hopes to do the same with the national side. Hardik also spoke to team ahead of the 1st training session for India in Ireland.

Ahead of the 1st T20, Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic shared the picture of Hardik in the team huddle on her Instagram story and added the star and heart emojis to it, to lend her support to the potential future captain of Team India. Natasa also went on a dinner the same night. She shared stories of the sumptous dishes she had on the night. She also shared the photo of her pink dress in which she looked absolutely gorgeous.

India to try out new faces and give chance to some old names

It may be only a 2-match series but it gives many Indian players, some young and old, chance to cement their name in the India squad. While veteran Dinesh Karthik would like to continue doing the good work, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will have another chance to shine at the biggest of the stages. Sanju has called another call-up as the contest to cement a spot in the side intensifies. Not to forget, Venkatesh Iyer too is travelling with the side, he has not had a game in some time and had a poor IPL as well. Then there is Umran Malik, a promising and exciting talent, who may get a go in both the T20s. Know all about the live stream and broadcast details of India vs Ireland T20s here.