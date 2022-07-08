IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Virat Kohli has joined Team India ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and England to be played at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9). The star Indian batter has been struggling for runs and this series provides him with yet another opportunity to come back to good form. Kohli had a tough time in both the innings of the fifth Test vs England. He scored 11 and 20 in two innings respectively. Having said that, it maybe difficult for Kohli to return straightaway into the playing XI. India, with its second string side in the 1st T20, beat Jos Buttler's England by a big margin of 50 runs. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan believes that apart from Arshdeep Singh, who is not part of 2nd and 3rd T20, Indian team may not make any other change in the playing XI as why would they tinker with a winning combination. In that scenario, Kohli might have to sit out.

That is something that we will get to know at 10 pm IST tomorrow, that is July 9 when the toss takes place. Kohli meanwhile posted a video on his Instagram late on Friday (July 8), and made a big statement through his caption. The video was of him hitting the nets ahead of the 2nd T20, with head coach Rahul Dravid keeping an eye on the proceedings. Kohli captioned the post as: 'Passion, action and noble intention'. This seems to be an answer to his critics, who want him out of the playing XI because of his rough patch. It is as if Kohli is reminding everyone that his passion remains cricket and he plays the sport with only one intention, to be a good team man and win games for India.

Rahul Dravid, head coach Team India, has earlier said that Kohli remains one of the most hardworking cricketers in the country and his good form is just one good knock away. Let's see whether Kohli makes it to final XI on 2nd T20 or not.