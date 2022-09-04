IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Another India vs Pakistan contest is upon us and this time the stakes are even higher. It is the Super 4 stage of the tournament where the arch-rivals will take each other on. Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is missing in this competition as he is healing an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Last time when India met Pakistan on August 28, Bumrah had wished team all the best. He posted another tweet ahead of epic Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan today on September 4. But this time the tweet was for the young guns in Indian cricket.

NCA is a training ground of future Indian cricketers and Bumrah took time from his busy schedule to meet the young heroes and share some valuable knowledge with them. The young cricketers at NCA must learnt a lot from the ace Indian pacer who plays all the formats for India.

Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way. pic.twitter.com/T5cx13WWKo— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2022

Sharing two pictures from the meet, Bumrah wrote on Twitter: "Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way."

Check out th post here.

Coming back to the much-awaited cricket match between India and Pakistan, both sides will be pumped up for the game. This is the both of theirs first match in the Super 4 stage and they will be looking to kickstart the stage with a win. All four teams in this stage will play each once and the best 2 will then move to the final, which is to be played in Dubai on September 11. Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 4 to move an inch closer to the final. They look a threatening team at the moment and because of the nature of Super 4 stage, any team can make it to the summit clash.