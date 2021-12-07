Ajaz Patel recalls being smashed by Virender Sehwag in nets, former India opener says THIS in reply

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after he became the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings in Test. The left-arm spinner posted on Twitter that Sehwag had hit him out of the park during his stint as a net bowler in the past.

“Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler,” Ajaz said.

To which, Sehwag responded, ”waqt ki aadat hai, badalta zaroor hail (Time has a habit of changing). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck.”

Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck. https://t.co/yqA34WOGZG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2021

Sehwag said that the cricket fraternity is talking more about Ajaz’s achievement than India`s series victory in Mumbai and wished the spinner all the best for the future. In 11 Tests so far, Ajaz has picked up 43 wickets, 14 of which came during the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

“It’s been a very special outing for me. It was always a dream to play here at Wankhede and to achieve something like this is not only special for me but for my family as well,” Ajaz Patel told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

(with IANS inputs)