Aman Khan

Aman Khan makes KKR debut: Who is he? All you need to know

Aman Khan makes KKR debut: Who is he? All you need to know
Source: Twitter

Who is Aman Khan, who makes debut for KKR vs SRH?

Fans must be wondering who Aman is and what is his speciality. 

He is a power-hitter and bats at top-order in lineup. He also bowls handy medium pace. 

When he started off, Aman played a lot of age-group cricket alongside Shreyas Iyer, his Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. 

He was born and raised in Mumbai and he took up the game at a rather young age after watching his father, who played Under-19 cricket for Mumbai. 

He is known for his flamboyant shots, and his favourite shots are flicks and hitting over the top vs spinners.

You will be surprised to know that Aman started off as a fast bowler as his father wanted him to become a pacer. And that is why he never got to bat till the 4th grade. 

Pravin Amre, who also coached Shreyas Iyer, was his coach from the 11 years of age.

