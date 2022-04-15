हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SRH vs KKR IPL 2022

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022: Here's why Rasikh Salam has been dropped from KKR playing 11

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lost the toss to Kane Williamson in Match 25 of IPL 2022. 

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022: Here&#039;s why Rasikh Salam has been dropped from KKR playing 11

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lost the toss to Kane Williamson in Match 25 of IPL 2022. 

Sunrisers have opted to bowl first and the one big player missing in their playing 11 is Washington Sundar. 

KKR too made 3 forced changes in the playing 11 as they included Aaron Finch, in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Sheldon Jackson for Sam Billings and Aman Khan has also made the cut in place of Rasikh Salam.

Billings has been rested because he is still recovering from an illness and that is why Rahane has to go to make way for Finch at the top and Jackson to become the wicketkeeper.

Salam, on the other hand, has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to the lower back injury.

KKR have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.

His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SRH vs KKR IPL 2022Rasikh SalamIPL 2022
Next
Story

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl first

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Ram Navami Violence: Action started against perpetrators