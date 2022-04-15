KKR captain Shreyas Iyer lost the toss to Kane Williamson in Match 25 of IPL 2022.

Sunrisers have opted to bowl first and the one big player missing in their playing 11 is Washington Sundar.

KKR too made 3 forced changes in the playing 11 as they included Aaron Finch, in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Sheldon Jackson for Sam Billings and Aman Khan has also made the cut in place of Rasikh Salam.

Billings has been rested because he is still recovering from an illness and that is why Rahane has to go to make way for Finch at the top and Jackson to become the wicketkeeper.

Salam, on the other hand, has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to the lower back injury.

KKR have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.

His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.