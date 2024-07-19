The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual conference kicked off today in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This year's conference is set against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with a significant focus on the budget approval for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. The political climate adds a layer of complexity to the discussions, especially concerning India's participation in the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 Budget



A critical item on the conference agenda is the budget approval for the Champions Trophy 2025. The proposal comes in the wake of allegations of overspending during the recent T20 World Cup, particularly concerning a temporary stadium built in New York. The budget will first be presented to the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) on July 21st, chaired by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The final approval will then be sought from the ICC Board.



India’s Participation Uncertain



The proposed host cities for the eight-team Champions Trophy are Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. However, India's participation remains uncertain. Recent incidents of violence in Jammu & Kashmir have raised doubts about whether the Indian government will permit the team to tour Pakistan. This hesitation is not unprecedented, as India withdrew from last year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan due to similar security concerns.



Alternative Venue or Co-Hosting?



Given the current tensions, the possibility of a similar arrangement as last year's Asia Cup is being considered, with the UAE or Sri Lanka potentially co-hosting the event. A final decision on this matter is expected during the ICC meetings. The ICC has already scheduled inspections of the three proposed venues in Pakistan for September.



Other ICC Conference Events



The five-day conference will also feature elections for Associate Member Director positions and the awarding of the Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year to UAE for their dominant performance in the recent T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. The Associate Member Directors election will be closely watched, with eleven candidates vying for three positions, including the incumbents Imran Khwaja, Neil Speight, and Pankaj Khimji.



What To Expect From ICC Annual Conference in Colombo



The conference's opening day sees meetings of the Associate Members, Regional Representatives, and Non-Voting Associate Members. The Associate Member Directors election will set the tone for the conference, determining the composition of the ICC Board for the next two years.

The second day will feature meetings of the Associate Member Committee and a four-hour meeting of the Chief Executive Committee (CEC), chaired by CEO Geoff Allardice. This meeting will include top officials from all Full Members and Associate Member Representatives. Indian Premier League Governing Council Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal will represent India at this meeting.



Scrutiny of T20 World Cup Budget



BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who arrived in Colombo yesterday, will chair the Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee meeting on the third day. This two-hour session is expected to witness intense questioning regarding the budget overruns during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Pankaj Khimji has already called for a thorough audit of the expenses, and this issue is expected to dominate discussions. If the audit is approved, the roles of many ICC employees involved from the planning stage of the World Cup, particularly the USA leg, will be scrutinized. Some members have expressed concerns about the formation of T20 World Cup USA Inc and the staff hired to manage affairs in the region.



Champions Trophy 2025 Discussions



While not officially on the agenda, informal discussions about the Champions Trophy 2025 are anticipated between representatives of the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The final agenda item, “Any other business,” provides an opportunity for members to raise issues or seek clarity on the tournament.